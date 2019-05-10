JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The mother of a fallen Arkansas firefighter is asking people to take a moment this weekend to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty.

This weekend is the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. Phylis Stroud said the coming weekend is important for families of the fallen.

“I really didn’t grasp the whole extent of that brotherhood until Jason passed," Phylis said.

Phylis lost her daughter to Cystic Fibrosis, and eight years later lost her son Jason Adams while responding to a routine call.

Jason was a volunteer firefighter with East Pulaski Fire Department and firefighter with the Sherwood Fire Departments.

He was shot and killed on a snowy January day in 2016 while responding to a medical emergency in Pulaski County on his day off. The gunman thought Jason was an intruder.

"Seven days a week he wore a firefighter uniform," Phylis said. "He was always there to help. Always."

Phylis said his loss doesn't get any easier, which is why she is asking people to take a moment this weekend to honor fallen firefighters like her son.

"These brothers and sisters and daughters and sons and mothers and fathers, they sacrificed their lives to save ordinary people like you and me," she said.

Phylis said Jason was so passionate about firefighters, he even helped to bring the Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial to the state capitol in 2014.

His name would be added to the memorial in 2016.

Since 1889, 120 firefighters, both men and women, have died in the line of duty.

“He said we all have to do our part in this world to make it a better place," Phylis said.