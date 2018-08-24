LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Healthy Active Arkansas is thrilled to recognize the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport for their newly created “Mother’s Room” for mothers who need to breastfeed their children or pump while visiting the airport.

This is the second breastfeeding space at the Clinton National Airport. The first was a room for nursing airport employees.

Mothers who breastfeed their babyface unique challenges when traveling, but they will now have a quiet, comfortable space to breastfeed or pump. The airport’s nursing room features a comfortable chair, sink, table, power outlets, calming music and artwork, and a departure screen so mothers can monitor airline schedules while using the room.

This room, and the breastfeeding-friendly environment of the airport, help support mothers and families in their breastfeeding goals.

HAA Board member and Arkansas Minority Health Commission Director ShaRhonda Love and Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission Chairwoman Stacy Hurst spoke at the unveiling event that was followed by a tour of the new space.

“It was important for us to provide nursing moms with a comfortable space in the concourse, near the gate areas,” said Chairwoman Hurst. “We asked moms how they wanted the room to be furnished and completed it based on their feedback.”

Today’s event comes after the release of the CDC’s 2018 Breastfeeding Report Card, which showed improvement across the board for breastfeeding in Arkansas. Arkansas’s exclusive breastfeeding rates through three months rose significantly from 32.2 percent in 2016 to 39 percent in 2017.

“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes to support mothers in Arkansas. We are thrilled when we see visible progress like what the airport has committed to. This helps to normalize and support a practice that is better for both mom and baby,” said Director Love. “As a mom who breastfed, I appreciate knowing that Arkansas traveling mothers and mothers traveling through our state will have access to the Mother’s Room to support expressing milk.”

Breastfeeding has been linked to fewer incidences of the ear and upper respiratory infections in infants, sudden infant death syndrome, and obesity over the lifespan. In addition, breastfeeding benefits mothers by reducing their risk of breast, uterine and ovarian cancer and aids in losing weight gained during pregnancy. Mothers who receive support to breastfeed, through their family, employer, or community are more likely to continue exclusively breastfeeding for the recommended six months’ timeframe.

August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month. The Arkansas Department of Health promotes breastfeeding in a variety of ways, including by providing breastfeed peer counselors through the Arkansas Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program. Individuals or organizations interested in learning how they can support breastfeeding can learn more by visiting the Arkansas Breastfeeding Coalition click here, HAA click here, Arkansas WIC click here, or by contacting the Community Healthy Lifestyle Employee program here.

The Expressly for You breastfeeding helpline (501) 202-7378 is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to mothers who have questions or need advice.

