LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - For those who work in the tech industry, phones, tablets, laptops and apps are are an essential part of their jobs.

However many tech parents, including tech giants like Bill Gates, are choosing to power down when they get home and teaching their kids to do the same.

Matt Price is a busy dad. He is raising two boys, both under the age of 5 and working full-time at Finnegan Medical Supply in Little Rock, an online retailer.

“My laptop and phone are with me at all times,” said Matt Price.

While Price's day-to-day is consumed by technology, he said he tries to keep his home life just the opposite.

“If we’re going to have a day where we have a lot of technology use then we try and balance that with a day when we are not going to have a lot of technology use,” said Matt Price.

Instead of constantly being on laptops and iPads, Price said his boys are getting outside, reading or playing with their toys.

“Kids aren't exactly losing a ton if they don't engage in technology. They are definitely things they can catch up on later in life,” said Price.

David Pevehouse has a different mindset when it comes to technology.

“I take a realistic approach to the fact that the world is just what it is. In my children’s lifetime, there will never be a time they are without technology. It just simply won’t happen,” said Pevehouse.

A full-time IT specialist for Scale Technologies in Little Rock, Pevehouse believes more parents should embrace technology, rather than fear it.

“I think that it’s scary for parents to look at something that their kids are doing and it seems like their kids are removed from the world, but they are just in a world that we don't quite grasp,” said Pevehouse. “I’m OK with that and I’m comfortable with the idea that my kids are going to explore the world in a different way than I did.”

Mary Ekdahl, a Licensed Clinical Phycologist at Arkansas Families First, LLC said research is still being done on how technology affects kids. Some early studies of high-use technology show potential links to a rise in teen suicide rates, addiction, anxiety and loss of social skills. She said it’s more of an issue of creating a tech-balanced household.

“Parents need to kind of consider that they are going to be monitoring their kids use, but they can also limit their kids use and structure their kids use," Ekdahl said. "However, parents really need to role model that so a tech-free zone in your household or a tech-free time includes adults as well."

While parents like Price hope less tech now will lead to more balance later in life, he said living completely tech-free is a thing of the past.

“We are well beyond that stage at this point, unfortunately,” said Price.

If you can't completely power off, there are apps that can help you manage your family's screen time. With the app Moment, you can set daily limits for yourself and be notified when you go over. You can even force yourself off your device when you're over your limit.

