It's fall in central Arkansas, and according to Google Trends, one of the most searched topics in our state is for pumpkin patches! Luckily for you, we've done all the work and compiled them all into a list.
- Pricing
- Basic admission: $8.95 plus tax
- Do it all admission: $11.95 plus tax
- ages 60+ and younger than 3 are free
- Hours
- Open Saturdays and Sundays
- September 28th to October 27th, 2019
- 10:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. (entrance closes at 5:00 p.m.)
- Location
- Little Rock
- Pricing
- $9 for activities and pumpkin
- $6 for activities without pumpkin
- Hours
- Monday through Saturday
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Location
- Bryant
The Schaefers and Collins Pumpkin Farm
- Pricing
- $7
- Cash or check ONLY
- Hours
- Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location
- Mayflower
- Pricing
- Admission is $7 per person for ages 2 and up
- Pumpkins sold separately
- Hours
- Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location
- Roland
- Pricing
- $7 for everyone 2 years and up
- Admission includes activities and rides
- Pumpkins are priced by size
- Hours
- Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location
- Benton
