It's fall in central Arkansas, and according to Google Trends, one of the most searched topics in our state is for pumpkin patches! Luckily for you, we've done all the work and compiled them all into a list.

Motley's Pumpkin Patch

Pricing Basic admission: $8.95 plus tax Do it all admission: $11.95 plus tax ages 60+ and younger than 3 are free

Hours Open Saturdays and Sundays September 28th to October 27th, 2019 10:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. (entrance closes at 5:00 p.m.)

Location Little Rock



MAP:

Mary's Place

Pricing $9 for activities and pumpkin $6 for activities without pumpkin

Hours Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location Bryant



MAP:

The Schaefers and Collins Pumpkin Farm

Pricing $7 Cash or check ONLY

Hours Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location Mayflower



MAP:

BoBrook Farms

Pricing Admission is $7 per person for ages 2 and up Pumpkins sold separately

Hours Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location Roland



MAP:





Roseberry Farms

Pricing $7 for everyone 2 years and up Admission includes activities and rides Pumpkins are priced by size

Hours Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location Benton



MAP: