It's fall in central Arkansas, and according to Google Trends, one of the most searched topics in our state is for pumpkin patches! Luckily for you, we've done all the work and compiled them all into a list.

Motley's Pumpkin Patch

  • Pricing
    • Basic admission: $8.95 plus tax
    • Do it all admission: $11.95 plus tax
    • ages 60+ and younger than 3 are free
  • Hours
    • Open Saturdays and Sundays
    • September 28th to October 27th, 2019
    • 10:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. (entrance closes at 5:00 p.m.)
  • Location
    • Little Rock

MAP:

Mary's Place

  • Pricing
    • $9 for activities and pumpkin
    • $6 for activities without pumpkin
  • Hours
    • Monday through Saturday
    • 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Location
    • Bryant

MAP:

The Schaefers and Collins Pumpkin Farm

  • Pricing
    • $7
    • Cash or check ONLY
  • Hours
    • Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Sundays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Location
    • Mayflower

MAP:

BoBrook Farms

  • Pricing
    • Admission is $7 per person for ages 2 and up
    • Pumpkins sold separately
  • Hours
    • Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Location
    • Roland

MAP:


Roseberry Farms

  • Pricing
    •  $7 for everyone 2 years and up
    • Admission includes activities and rides
    • Pumpkins are priced by size
  • Hours
    • Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Location
    • Benton

MAP:

