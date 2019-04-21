Arkansas residents gathered at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 20, for the Third Annual Autism Festival. Around 1,500 people showed up to the event.

This year, the event featured a family-friendly one mile walk, bounce houses and sensory-friendly activities... including an Easter Egg Hunt.

Organizers say the event isn't just aimed at raising awareness, but also to provide a safe and friendly environment for families affected by autism.

"It's a day we can all come together and just have a day with our families because sometimes, a family might not be able to go out in the community and do something like this," Dawn Itzkowitz of the Arkansas Autism Foundation said. "So it's a day that they can go out and do that without any judgement. We're all in this together."

Dozens of organizations were also there to share more information about local resources for people with autism and other conditions.