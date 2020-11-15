Woman receives cornea transplant from her little sister who died in a car crash

12-year-old Samantha Caballero died in a crash on Halloween. Her older sister, Jordan Lopez, is one of the people who Samantha is helping through organ donation.

SAN ANTONIO — 12-year-old Samantha Caballero died tragically after the car she was riding in was hit head on. The crash happened at De Zavala road near I-10 on the northwest side.

After her death her family decided to donate her organs to help their tragedy turn into a blessing for others.

“My sister, she was everything to me she was my world,” Samantha’s sister Jordan Lopez said.

26-year-old Jordan Lopez found out in high school that she needed a cornea transplant. She says the doctors told her if she didn’t have the transplant by 30, she could lose her sight.



“I had an issue, and they said it wasn’t something that would be curable,” Lopez said.

Fortunately for Lopez it turned out her and her sister Caballero were a match.

“That’s really the only thing that’s helping all of us is knowing that her life wasn’t wasted,” she said.

Now when Lopez opens her eyes, she’ll be seeing life through a different lens.



“I spoke with the eye doctor yesterday and they said in their 55 year history they’ve never had a direct donation,” Lopez said.

So even after death, a piece of Caballero will always be with this family, and the bond between these two sisters will last for a lifetime.

