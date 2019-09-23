FORT SMITH, Ark — An overnight fire destroyed a home in Fort Smith on Monday after neighbors reported hearing an explosion.

The fire happened on the 6000 block of Boston Street in Fort Smith. The call came in about 2 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Shawn Fuller of the Fort Smith Fire Department.

No one was home and no injuries were reported, Fuller said. The homeowner is believed to be in Michigan but has been contacted.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom or explosion as the fire began. The walls can be seen blown out on the remains of the home.

Fire Marshal Tommy Bishop believes it may be a gas leak that built up in the house and caused the explosion.

"When we see this, we kind of think that it's a pressure build-up inside the house," Bishop said. "We're going to go in and look for maybe a possible gas leak or something of that nature to corroborate the explosive that the neighbors say that they heard."

The house is a total loss, Fuller said. The home next door had some damage as well, where the siding melted.

