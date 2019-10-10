LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Who's hungry? The 80th Annual Arkansas State Fair is here and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to try some of the most creative and best tasting foods they have to offer.

From Thanksgiving tacos to funnel cake burgers, there's a lot of new food at the fair this year!

THV11 has also listed out everything you need to know about the 2019 fair. From ticket prices, concerts and more, you’ll find it here!

Rick Springfield – Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.

Craig Morgan – Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.

Ralph Tresvant – Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys – Tuesday, Oct.15, 8 p.m.

Tragikly White – Wednesday, Oct.16, 8 p.m.

Zac Dunlap Band – Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.

Gin Blossoms – Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

Sawyer Brown – Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.

Dazz Band – Sunday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

RELATED: Where to go for all things fall in Arkansas

RELATED: Cool temps are on the way and hot dang are we excited

RELATED: From cheese dip to fair rides, here's your guide to central Arkansas fall festivals!

The Arkansas State Fair officially opens Friday, Oct.11 at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 20. It will open daily at 11 a.m.