7 Brew celebrates new location opening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 7 Brew will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to make the opening of a new location at 11418 W Markham Street on Tuesday, June 6, at 11 a.m.

To kick off the grand opening, 7 Brew will be donating $4,681 to the Immanuel Baptist Church Tornado Relief Fund to support ongoing recovery efforts across central Arkansas.

Chris Sebald, chief culture officer for 7 Brew, will be present at the event, along with representatives from the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce and Immanuel Baptist Church.

The beloved business that has been quickly making a name for itself will soon be opening its third location in the capital city.