This delicious fall salad will fill you up with plenty of protein!
Roasted Butternut Squash, Quinoa, Kale and Black Soybean Salad Bowl
4-6 servings
If black sesame seeds are unavailable, use white, toasted sesame seeds.
Ingredients
Salad Bowl
• 3 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash, sweet potatoes or pumpkin
• 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
• 1 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves, minced or 1/2 teaspoon ground oregano
• 1/2 teaspoon smoked chipotle chili powder
• 1 cup dry quinoa
• 1 1/2 cups water
• 4 cups coarsely shredded, massaged kale
• 3/4 - 1 cup dried, cranberries (according to your tastes)
• Apple cider (or water) to cover dried cranberries
• 2/3 cup crumbled feta
• 1 can black soybeans, rinsed and drained
• 1 - 2 avocados, cubed just before serving
• 3/4 - 1 cup pepitas, toasted
Vinaigrette
• 1/3 cup rice vinegar (not seasoned)
• 2 1/2 Tablespoons soy sauce
• 1/4 cup packed brown sugar or 2-3 Tablespoons honey (to taste)
• 1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger (fresh is best)
• 1 1/2 teaspoons minced shallots
• 2 teaspoons Asian Chili-Garlic Paste (to taste)
• 1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil
• 1/2 cup vegetable oil
• 2 teaspoons sesame seeds, toasted (preferably black)