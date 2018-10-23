This delicious fall salad will fill you up with plenty of protein!

Roasted Butternut Squash, Quinoa, Kale and Black Soybean Salad Bowl

4-6 servings

If black sesame seeds are unavailable, use white, toasted sesame seeds.

Ingredients

Salad Bowl

• 3 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash, sweet potatoes or pumpkin

• 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

• 1 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves, minced or 1/2 teaspoon ground oregano

• 1/2 teaspoon smoked chipotle chili powder

• 1 cup dry quinoa

• 1 1/2 cups water

• 4 cups coarsely shredded, massaged kale

• 3/4 - 1 cup dried, cranberries (according to your tastes)

• Apple cider (or water) to cover dried cranberries

• 2/3 cup crumbled feta

• 1 can black soybeans, rinsed and drained

• 1 - 2 avocados, cubed just before serving

• 3/4 - 1 cup pepitas, toasted

Vinaigrette

• 1/3 cup rice vinegar (not seasoned)

• 2 1/2 Tablespoons soy sauce

• 1/4 cup packed brown sugar or 2-3 Tablespoons honey (to taste)

• 1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger (fresh is best)

• 1 1/2 teaspoons minced shallots

• 2 teaspoons Asian Chili-Garlic Paste (to taste)

• 1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil

• 1/2 cup vegetable oil

• 2 teaspoons sesame seeds, toasted (preferably black)

