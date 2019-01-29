CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can you think of a more iconic Valentine's Day pairing than wine and chocolate?

How about chocolate wine? That's right. Chocolate. Flavored. Wine.

Aldi recently unveiled its all-new Chocolate Cellar Chocolate Red Wine. According to Aldi, the wine is full "dark fruit and decadent dark chocolate flavors." The limited-time selection pairs well with pastries, fruits and desserts (of course).

Even better? The price. A bottle of this stuff will only set you back about $7. A deal that sweet just screams Valentine's day!