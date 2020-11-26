Arkansans prefer white gravy as favorite Thanksgiving side dish, data finds

Each state's most popular side dish was found through data from Google Trends during the month of November 2019.

As you are well aware, calories don't count on Thanksgiving, but what is your favorite side dish from the endless options?

Zippia, a website that helps people find new career options, used data from Google Trends during the month of November 2019 to determine what people are searching for the most in each state.

Unsurprisingly, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese led the way, with 10 and 7 states choosing those as their favorites, respectively.

Arkansas happened to be the only state opting for white gravy above all other side dishes.

Another unusual discovery? The south isn’t a casserole belt, but the Midwest can’t get enough – especially of green bean casserole.