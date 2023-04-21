Arkansas chef competing for spot in Vegan Women Summit challenge

An Arkansas woman needs your votes in order to be one of three lucky chefs to compete in the Vegan Women Summit Top Chef Challenge.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas woman needs your votes in order to be one of three lucky chefs to win a chance to compete in the Vegan Women Summit Top Chef Challenge in New York City on May 19.

Chef Alicia Watson of Vito and Vera in Little Rock is the in the running to show off her culinary skills in the competition by preparing plant-based dishes using ingredients from the participating brands.

The dishes will be judged by participating executives, Sherene Jagla, Chief Demand Officer of Impossible Foods, Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen, and Andre Menezes, CEO of TiNDLE.

The winner will be crowned live at The Vegan Women Summit.