LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – An authentic South American inspired eatery is the latest restaurant shaking things up on South Main Street in downtown Little Rock. SoMa is a part of town ripe with new businesses. Dos Rocas Beer and Tacos is the latest addition to the neighborhood.

“You’ll see a lot of things on this menu that are distinctly Central and South American that you don’t find at other places around town,” co-owner Jack Sundell said.

The restaurant is the sister restaurant to The Root – just a few blocks down from Dos Rocas.

“We opened in 2011 down there and from that time on there have been new restaurants and cultural attractions,” Sundell said.

Sundell said just like The Root, almost everything will be farm to table.

“All of the meat is going to be sourced from local farms,” he said.

Dos Rocas came to be after a cook at The Root had a dream of opening up an authentic South American restaurant. Luis Vasquez moved to Little Rock from Honduras five years ago to learn English. He started off as a dishwasher at the Root.

"It's something I missed being here for 5 years…not having the authentic cuisine,” Vazquez said.

Vasquez had dreams of opening up a food truck with authentic food. Sundell decided to take his dream and turn it into reality.

“He came to me and we talk about this idea,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez is now one of the head cooks at Dos Rocas. The restaurant will be serving up street tacos, along with dishes like empanadas and pupusas.

"We’re just excited to add something new to the Soma community,” Sundell said.

Dos Rocas is not open yet. Sundell said they are trying to open up ASAP, which means in the next few weeks.

