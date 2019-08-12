MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Editors note: The above image is not the expensive piece of art. It is a generic image of a banana and duct tape. Scroll down to see the actual image in the Instagram post below.

Remember that banana that was duct-taped to the wall of a Florida art gallery? Well, you could say it has split.

The expensive fruit display had been both wowing and confusing visitors to Art Basel Miami Beach.

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's $120,000 work of art came with a certificate of authenticity. And, the owners were told they could replace the banana if needed.

Well, according to the Chicago Tribune, New York-based performance artist David Datuna decided Saturday afternoon was a perfect time. He pulled the banana off the wall and ate it. According to BBC, he said snacking on the banana was his own art performance.

He calls the event: "Hungry Artist."

While some people were certainly shocked, Datuna wasn't arrested.

"He did not destroy the artwork," said Lucien Terras, director of museum relations for Galerie Perrotin, when contacted by the Chicago Tribune. "The banana is the idea."

BBC News reports the banana was quickly replaced.

Apparently, the item of value isn't the banana at all -- but rather the physical certificate of authenticity. That's what the collectors are buying, with the expectation the fruit keeps getting replaced.

According to the New York Post, despite all the excitement over the banana, the display itself -- titled "Comedian" was completely taken down Sunday at the request of Art Basel’s organizers, who determined crowds going to see it were getting out of control. So, there may be no new bananas coming after all.

It was fun while it lasted.

