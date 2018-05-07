LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Baptist Health 'BHealthy' Farmer's Market is popping up at The Promenade at Chenal Courtyard.

The Farmer's Market will be set up on Friday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can shop local produce from more than 10 local farmers as well as find great summer deals along The Promenade at Chenal Main Street during the weekend summer sidewalk sale.

You can also learn about healthy cooking, purchase a Baptist BHealthy cookbook, and sample prepared snacks from the Baptist Mobile Kitchen.

The Promenade at Chenal is located at 17711 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, Arkansas 72223

If you miss the Farmer’s Market at the Promenade, don’t worry they will be set up at Baptist locations all summer long. Tuesdays in Little Rock, Wednesdays in Conway, and Thursdays in North Little Rock.

