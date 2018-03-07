In honor of National French Fry Day, Bite Squad is having a tasty deal. On July 13, people ordering food from Bite Squad can redeem a promotion for free fries on orders of $20 (subtotal) or more.

The code is FRYDAY, and it's available on July 13 only.

“A French fry feast is fantastic when you’re fried from the work week on a hot summer Friday,” said Bite Squad Chief Marketing Officer Craig Key. “So we had to reward our great customers with free fries on a Friday for National French Fry Day!”

