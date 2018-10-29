No need to wait until December to get one of Blue Bell’s most requested flavors.

Christmas Cookies returns to stores on Monday. Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

Blue Bell says it increased their production to meet the demand they experienced last year, with hopes of making it through the holiday season.

Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.

