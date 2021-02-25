Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor, and it's loaded with chocolate 🍫

“Imagine our Cookies ’n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl."

TEXAS, USA — Chocolate lovers – this one is for you.

Texas staple Blue Bell has dropped a new ice cream flavor, set to hit stores Thursday. It's called Cookies 'n Cream Cone.

Hence the name, you'll find dark chocolate, fudge sauce coated chocolate cone pieces inside vanilla ice cream mixed with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles.

So, basically, a lot of chocolate.

“Some of you will remember our Cookie Cone, which inspired this flavor,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Imagine our Cookies ’n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl."

Cookies ’n Cream Cone is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. But, dedicated Blue Bell fans may remember the Cookie Cone in 1997 that was mostly in school cafeterias. The product has not been available since 2015.

For more information about Blue Bell, and for a complete list of flavors available, visit their website here.