Blue Bell rolls out new 'Fudge Brownie Decadence' ice cream flavor

BRENHAM, Texas — Starting today, you can get your hands on Blue Bell's new ice cream flavor called Fudge Brownie Decadence.

Blue Bell calls this new flavor the "smoothest" they've ever created and said Fudge Brownie Decadence is a luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.

*Anybody else's mouth start to water*

"The name sounds as delicious as the flavor tastes,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell. "And, if you love chocolate this is the perfect flavor to indulge your cravings.”

The new Blue Bell creation is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

