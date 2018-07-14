Cabot, AR (KTHV) – Friday, July 13, opening day, Cabot, Arkansas’ first Dairy Queen location broke world-wide DQ records for most transactions in one day, surpassing all 7,000 DQ stores in the company’s 78-year history.

According to the press release, DQ fans started camping out on the restaurant patio at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night to receive one of 100 tickets for free Chicken Strip Baskets for one year with the purchase of a DQ cake on opening day.

DQ Cabot is locally owned and operated by You Scream Holdings, LLC, a family-owned company based in Central Arkansas.

Blake Lively, President of You Scream Holdings, LLC, is amazed by the local support Cabot has provided.

“This is really possible because of our fans and the local community of Cabot,” said Lively. “They are the record holders, and we thank them for an amazing opening day!"

The Cabot location is also the first Dairy Queen in Central Arkansas to serve breakfast and one of three in the state. The breakfast menu includes classics such 2 as pancakes, biscuits and gravy, the Ultimate Hash Brown Platter and $.99 sausage biscuits.

The store will average 45 full-time employees earning industry-average wages and will generate more than $200,000 in annual tax revenue to the city of Cabot.

