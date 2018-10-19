LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Though medical marijuana is still not available in Arkansas, cannabidiol (CBD) has taken off in popularity. Little Rock’s first CBD specialty store opened in August. Now, you can also find CBD at a local coffee shop.

Blue Sail Coffee added CBD Oil Tea to the menu at its Little Rock and Conway locations about two weeks ago.

“So far the response has been abundantly positive,” operations manager Abigail Lee said.

Though the menu has it paired with an herbal tonic or white tea, the CBD oil is available in any of Blue Sail’s drinks and touts a number of benefits, according to Lee.

“Those include anti-inflammatory benefits, brain health; it's very calming,” Lee said. “A lot of people with anxiety use it. A lot of people with sleep disorders also use it.”

So what’s the difference between CBD and THC… and why is CBD legal?

Cannabidiol is derived from hemp. Tetrahydrocannabino (THC) is the part of the pot plant that is psychoactive. While you're going to get high from pot, products with CBD will not give you that same feeling. That's why CBD has been explored for medical and therapeutic benefits and THC is preferred for recreational use.

“Don't worry it's not going to get you high,” Lee said of Blue Sail’s CBD tea. “The effects are very neutral; they're very soft.”

Blue Sail uses CBD oil from Little Rock-based Complete Body Daily.

© 2018 KTHV