Central Arkansas Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free fries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Are you a fan of Chick-fil-A waffle fries? It's your lucky day!
Participating Chik-fil-A restaurants across Central Arkansas will be offering a free side of large waffle fries via their app starting on Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29.
“We are sharing this special offer as a thank you to our guests for their support,” said Michel Harding, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Cantrell Road. “We hope our community will stop by and enjoy a delicious snack, on us!”
To claim the offer, guests can open the app and redeem the reward at participating locations. Limit one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.
Promotion is valid through the app and while supplies last.
To locate a Chick-fil-A near you, please visit their website here.