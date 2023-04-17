Central Arkansas Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free fries

Guests can claim the complimentary side item via the Chick-fil-A app starting Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Are you a fan of Chick-fil-A waffle fries? It's your lucky day!

Participating Chik-fil-A restaurants across Central Arkansas will be offering a free side of large waffle fries via their app starting on Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29.

“We are sharing this special offer as a thank you to our guests for their support,” said Michel Harding, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Cantrell Road. “We hope our community will stop by and enjoy a delicious snack, on us!”

To claim the offer, guests can open the app and redeem the reward at participating locations. Limit one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.

Promotion is valid through the app and while supplies last.