ATLANTA – Chick-fil-A is going international.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain announced on its website it will open its first location in Toronto, Canada in 2019. The Toronto location will be the company’s first franchisee-owned restaurant outside of the United States.

“Toronto is a great city – with diverse and caring people, a vibrant restaurant culture and a deep talent pool,” said Tim Tassopoulos, president and chief operating officer, Chick-fil-A. “These characteristics align perfectly with Chick-fil-A’s focus on community giving, delivering a premium restaurant experience and working with passionate people who can grow with our company.”

Chick-fil-A is focusing on expanding in the Greater Toronto Area with plans to open at least 15 locations in the next five years, according to a release.

RELATED | Chick-fil-A meal kits are a thing and they’re exclusive to Atlanta

The company recently announced they are trying their hand at meal kits in the coming months.

On August 27, Chick-fil-A will be test launching their Mealtime Kits at 150 locations across the Atlanta area. These meals are designed to make it easy for customers to cook their own meals at home using fresh pre-measured ingredients, and chicken of course.

“We designed five recipes that are extremely incredible that customers are going to enjoy serving at home, and then you have the no subscription necessary that comes with the category,” said Michael Patrick, Chick-fil-A Principal Program Lead. “The way that you want it is really what our customers are looking for.”

From Aug. 27 to Nov. 17, Chick-fil-A will rotate the five meal kit recipes: Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Enchiladas, Dijon Chicken, Pan Roasted Chicken and Chicken Flatbread.

PHOTOS | Chick-fil-A new take-home Mealtime Kits

RELATED LINKS |

© 2018 WXIA