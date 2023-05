Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening a new location on Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock on Tuesday, May 16.

The restaurant will feature a convenient drive-thru "Chipotlane" pickup lane along with new menu items, such as chicken al pastor.

The new location will mark Little Rock’s fourth Chipotle restaurant and second Chipotlane.