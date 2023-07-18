x
Food

Pickle Spritz, a tangy new alcoholic beverage hits the market

The pickle spritz will be available online exclusively.
Credit: Claussen Pickles x Spritz Society

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pickle lovers can now sip on a pickle flavored alcoholic beverage this summer. Claussen has come out with a Claussen x Spritz Society drink to introduce a new pickle spritz. 

The spritz will be available at noon on July 18, and for purchase exclusively online.

The idea behind a pickle spritz started off as an April Fools joke in 2022, but received a positive reaction from followers that the pickle flavored beverage needed to happen, and not just be a prank.

 “With pickle being such a craveable food, we are excited to hear the response from our pickle lovers and think everyone will be pleasantly surprised by the unique, refreshing taste of a pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail," said Lizzy Goodman, Brand Manager of Claussen® at the Kraft Heinz Company.   

The packs of this beverage will be sold as two packs of 4 for $50 for a limited time.

To purchase a pack of the superior cold crunch pickle drink, people can visit www.spritzsociety.com

