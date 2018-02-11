LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A Dallas inspired beer garden is bringing something new to the East Village and Central Arkansas.

Linda and Murray Newburn, along with Virginia Young, felt something was missing in Little Rock. Inspired by the truck yard in Dallas, the Rail Yard hopes to bring all types of people together. The bar is located right next to the railroad track in the East Village.

"When we were down at truck yard Dallas, we noticed there were old people, young people, nobody was on their phone. Everybody was having a good time,” Linda Newburn said.

The beer garden is the brainchild of Young. She said the three of them have been dreaming of owning their own family business together.

"Jimmy Moses just got really excited about it and said you must do it in East Village because it's really just going to take off,” Young said.

The beer garden will serve local craft beers, and local food truck Count Porkula also has its own spot on the lot. They will smoke their meat in the smokehouse connected to the restaurant. Other local food trucks will also stop by to serve up food in the garden.

"We were going to do the beverages but we weren't sure how to do the food. So they will be in the kitchen always serving good barbeque and ribs,” Newburn said.

And you, of course, can't open your own beer garden without having plenty of games.

"Lots of fun, being with families, pets, like being next door at a backyard barbeque,” Young said.

Not only is the Rail Yard a family dream turned reality, but it is also a place where everybody is welcome.

"I have a pug named Ben, he'll come down here a lot. We’re pet and family friendly," Young said.

The Rail Yard is expected to open mid-November. They are also now accepting applications for full and part-time jobs.

