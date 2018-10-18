LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A Hillcrest restaurant is featured on an upcoming Food Network show and the owner said the opportunity is life-changing.

Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives will feature La Terraza Rum & Lounge on Friday, Oct. 19. Owner Carlos Valdiviaso said the show came to him a few months ago through a Facebook message.

“I am very excited because it is new for me. This program is a new experience,” Valdiviaso said.

Valdiviaso is a family man. He moved to Arkansas from Venezuela over three years ago after his son moved here for school.

“My son was here in the University for a long time, and called me for new opportunity to work in Little Rock,” he said.

He opened up La Terraza in Hillcrest six months after moving to America. Valdiviaso spends his time during the day brushing up on his English at the Little Rock Adult Education Center. His teacher Eric Mulherin said he is an inspiration.

“It’s inspiring for me and makes me realize that the things we do as teachers can really help him,” Mulherin said. “He makes amazing lasagna and brings it to share with us.”

Outside the classroom, Valdiviaso spends most of his time in the kitchen at La Terraza. He is the head chef, working to perfect his homemade recipes.

“The food is different because in my country there are many cultures: Spanish, Italian,” he said.

La Terraza is different than many central Arkansas restaurants. Valdiviaso’s son Armando Bolanos said Guy Fieri and his team were impressive.

“He was a very high energy person. Interesting character. Had a lot of jokes,” Bolanos said.

Bolanos helps his dad run the restaurant. He describes the experience as once in a lifetime. They made their two traditional dishes: paella, a Valencian rice dish with chicken and fish, and Pernil, oven-baked pork leg.

“We’re very small and kind of a young place compared to other places in town. Our family’s small and it just means the world to us we were able to receive this opportunity,” Bolanos said.

Bolanos said since word got out about the show, La Terraza is getting recognition it did not have before. A dream come true for Valdiviaso; a man who moved to Little Rock to find better opportunity for his family.

“For us to be able to use that platform to share what we do, it’s very remarkable.” Bolanos said.

Friday’s episode airs at 8 p.m. Flyaway Brewing will also be featured on the show. La Terazza will be closed Friday evening for a private showing.

