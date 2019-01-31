LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our Eat It Up crew visited three places in Little Rock, all with different food and vibes to give you some options for enjoying the best part of the Sunday showdown – the food!

They’ll have a massive appetizer and platter spread available with all the wings, dips, sliders and more you could want. Their venue has over 30 TVs with two big jumbotron screens to view the game. Plus, they have an upper and lower level with plenty of space, games, tables and more. They can fit over 300 people throughout both rooms. While this place is great for any age group, it’s a top spot for the 30 and under crowd.

They’ll be serving up their special dip trio special for the game plus all their homemade beer battered, fried delights. They’ll also have beer bucket specials. They are a smoking establishment with a relaxed, Cheers-style vibe. They’ve been voted best burger in town by local publications over the years. While this place is great for any age group, it’s a top spot for the 40+ crowd.

They will have over 40 TVs on during the game, so you can catch it from every angle. They will also have multiple food and drink specials with some especially great deals on their signature burgers. They also have a second party room open for extra space during the game. While this place is great for any age group, it’s a top spot for the 30-60 crowd.

Pro Tips:

Rob: Big Whiskey’s sweet whiskey wings were the best wings I have ever had. I definitely recommend!

Amanda: Why not do a big game food tour? Check out each place for a different part of the meal: Appetizer before the game, main course during the game, and end it with a late night after-game dessert. You get the best of all three worlds!