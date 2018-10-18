LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - This week's Eat It Up is all about Fassler Hall, known for its authentic German Beer Hall of the Midwest, beer, brunch and live entertainment!

1.) This is the perfect place to go with friends or a group. There is plenty of seating with community style tables. They also have an 85 foot long bar!

2.) Check out their beer garden for great patio seating and live music. They feature local bands and bands from out of state that play a variety of genres.

3.) Their food is German inspired bringing German flavors to Little Rock with a unique twist. They have plenty of brats and sausages to try along with great schnitzel and more! They make the sausages by hand each day.

4.) They are all about the beer. They have 9 authentic German beers on tap, 3 rotating taps and 4 local taps.

5.) Fassler Hall is a family friendly place to eat and hang out. They are only 21 and up after 8pm.

Rob and Amanda’s pro-tips:

Amanda - If you love a big, energetic crowd, go to Fassler during a Hogs game or any other major sporting event. (Although get their early because those days can be standing room only!)

Rob - If you aren’t sure what to eat, get the schnitzel for SURE!

