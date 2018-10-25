LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - This week's Eat It Up is all about Cajuns Wharf, famous for its fabulously fresh seafood, aged Angus Beef, and full-flavored good times.

1.) Cajun’s has one of the best river views in town. Sit outside on the big deck and enjoy great food with a gorgeous setting!

2.) Cajun’s has a phenomenal live music schedule! Not only do they have music playing inside near the bar area, they also have live performers out on the deck as long as weather is nice. You can check out their website for a list of show times and performers.

3.) They are known for their famous drink called the Play-De-Do. It’s a sweet, tropical concoction that’s perfect to sip by the river especially on a nice evening. Plus, you get to keep the big mason jar glass as a souvenir for free!

4.) They have separate menus for their bar area and dining area. The bar area has great pizzas and quick bites while the dining area menu kicks it up a notch with high quality steaks and seafood.

5.) Speaking of seafood, Cajuns has a fresh seafood program meaning the seafood you eat there for lunch or dinner was likely in the ocean only the day before!

Rob and Amanda’s pro-tips:

Amanda - Don’t miss out on the river view at sunset. It’s absolutely stunning.

Rob - Huge fan of the play-de-do. It’s a must try.

