This week's Eat It Up is all about South On Main, famous for its revolutionary cultural experience that includes a restaurant and performance venue featuring the best of Southern cuisine and culture.

1.) South on Main has a cool partnership with the Oxford American magazine and works with them to have a variety of musical performances, literary readings, film screenings, and other offerings, making it the place where the Oxford American goes "from the page to the stage."

2.) South on Main is known for always thinking out of the box and keeping the menu fresh, new and updated. There’s always something new and unique to try! (That includes their cocktail menu, too)

3.) South on Main is passionate about ending childhood hunger and they do a lot of volunteer work to help the cause! Their annual No Kid Hungry dinner is a community staple event that raises thousands of dollars for the organization every year.

4.) South on Main is committed to serving local food from farmers in Arkansas. They partner with multiple Arkansas based farmers to serve fresh dishes with local ingredients.

5.) South on Main is known for their brunch and is regularly voted by publications as a top brunch spot in the city. Executive chef Matthew Bell said that the brunch menu is the one that changes the least. They stick to their classics!

Rob and Amanda’s pro-tips:

Amanda - Instagram worthy pictures abound here with their unique décor. Snap a pic by their typewriters. They are all over the restaurant. Owner Matthew Bell said the typewriter is a big part of their identity because it speaks to the timelessness of what they want South on Main to represent.

Rob - Try the macaroni and always check to see what the specials are each day. The fried chicken day is a personal favorite.

