LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- In episode five of "Eat It Up," Amanda Jaeger and Rob Evans hit up Skinny J's in North Little Rock. ...And oh, the shenanigans that followed!

via GIPHY

Here are five cool things we learned:

1. The name Skinny J’s comes from the owner, James Best. There are a lot of men named James in his family and he was skinny - so they always referred to him as Skinny J. That’s how it all started!

2. Skinny J’s is a family friendly restaurant and bar. They actually encourage families to bring the kids! It’s an environment unique to Argenta.

3. Throughout the week, Skinny J’s has fun trivia nights and live music nights. Make sure to check out their calendar to see what fun event is happening next!

4. The menu has a lot to choose from but Skinny J’s is known for steak. They won “Best Steak”, “Best Chicken”, and “Best Late Night Venue” by Premiere Magazine.

5. If you’re traveling around Arkansas, stop in to another Skinny J’s! They have locations in Downtown Jonesboro and Paragould in addition to the Argenta North Little Rock location!

© 2018 KTHV