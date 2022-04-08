Food, heritage, and culture: Afrobites brings African dishes to Arkansas

The owners of Afrobites are sharing their heritage and culture with central Arkansas as they bring both authentic African dishes and history to Little Rock.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — “Whatever is given to you, you have to share.” That’s a fundamental pillar in African culture and it’s the philosophy that fuels the food truck known as Afrobites.

The story goes something like this. Several years ago owners Madere Toure and Pap Dior moved to central Arkansas to attend school at the University of Central Arkansas.

The two instantly fell in love with all that the Natural State has to offer. But their hearts-- and their stomachs-- longed for the authentic African cuisine they had grown up enjoying.

The two young men began calling their moms and aunts in Africa to learn how to make some of their favorite dishes. And true to the very culture they were missing, they shared!

They shared these new dishes with their friends. It was then when they realized the true joy born out of sharing their heritage and culture, which is what would bring Afrobites to life.

Eating at Afrobites is not only scrumptious, but it’s also a real-world lesson in African geography. Their menu is inspired by different regions of the continent.

Coastal inspired dishes are likely to include fish tomatoes and rice, while recipes from inland are likely to incorporate traditional meats such as lamb, chicken, and beef.

All around, the food is bold. It's not overly spiced, but certainly packed full of flavor fusions you’re not likely to taste anywhere else.

While you can add meat to any dish, there are numerous vegan options available.