LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — They’ve been around for 30 years for a reason. Alley Oops is serving up homemade desserts and other “grandma’s recipes” with classic flavors that make you happy to be in Arkansas.

1. Alley Oops has been around for 30 years and they still use many of the same recipes that have kept people coming through their doors for decades.

2. They are known for their out of this world desserts. Every day Alley Oops has an extensive selection of different pies, cakes, tarts and more for you to enjoy after dinner or on their own! Their Italian Crème Cake is a big hit!

3. A popular lunch spot, Alley Oops has daily specials that remind you of your grandma’s home cookin’. The plate specials come from chef Gary Duke's grandmother's recipes. Each day’s plate special is the same every week and they have many customers stop by every week for their favorite days. One of the most popular specials is Wednesday‘s Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken but they have other great options like meatloaf, pork tenderloin and fried catfish.

4. While Alley Oops has great desserts and home cooked classics, they also have a wide variety of healthier options. One of their most popular dishes is their salmon salad seasoned and cooked to perfection. A lot of people grab a healthy salad for lunch carryout or delivery.

5. Alley Oops is also famous for their brunch every Saturday from 11-2. They’re serving up southern classics like shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, fried green tomatoes with shrimp remoulade and so much more.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Rob: Sample multiple desserts if you can. Don’t skip out. Every dessert I tried, I really enjoyed.

Amanda: I went back the next day to get their fried chicken tender salad because I was craving it. Their homemade dressings are some of my favorite, especially the honey mustard!

