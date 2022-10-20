America’s Street Foods | This Arkansas restaurant is hidden in a gas station

America’s Street Foods is a one-table restaurant nestled within a Pulaski County gas station. But, let us emphasize, this isn’t your average gas station food!

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One of our favorite things to do is find hidden gems, and we’ve done just that!



Chef Robert Scott even describes it as “the best low key restaurant in town.”



The menu is expansive with abundant options for everyone. Their burgers are most popular, but the Reuben and Philly cheesesteak were divine. We also can’t forget about the pastas or pizzas either.

The best part of this restaurant though? Everything is made from scratch!



The menu is crafted by Chef Robert Scott. With over 14 years of culinary experience in various different cuisines, this guy knows what he’s doing!



Growing up, Scott planned to become an attorney. He jokingly recalls his mother talking him out of that and insisting he become a chef.

But, after eating Scott's food, we’re confident his mom knew he had a special talent.



When he isn’t cooking for his rapidly growing customer base, Scott spends his time cooking for the elderly who are unable to cook for themselves.



After years of working in restaurants, Scott and his business partner Adam Sheffield wanted to try their hand at their own establishment.

The pair started like many do-- serving from a food truck that gained popularity quickly. But Sheffield pushed for more and the two entrepreneurs haven’t looked back since.



America’s Street Food serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They are located within Highway 10 Gas & Market, which was formerly the King’s One Stop.