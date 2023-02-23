This Arkansas restaurant isn't your typical pizza joint

At Old Mill Pizza in North Little Rock, you're invited to kick back and enjoy a delicious slice of all-American pie.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Good people, good pie, good times— that’s how the owners of Old Mill Pizza describe their restaurant!

Old Mill Pizza is a locally-owned, family-friendly pizza joint that is located in North Little Rock’s historic Park Hill neighborhood off of JFK Boulevard.

This isn’t your typical pizza joint. The pizza is served any way you want it— literally.

Few places offer pizza by the slice anymore, but for owners Joe and Jake, it’s one of the main reasons Old Mill Pizza has become a lunchtime destination.

Maybe you’ve got more of an appetite though. No problem! Family-style pizza is their specialty.

In addition to the build-your-own option, you can also order from a very creative menu that includes “the wheel”, which is nothing more than a traditional supreme pizza with a name that pays homage to the restaurant's namesake, the historic Old Mill.

Other options include the Mexicali Blues, Harvey Special, the Rob Reiner, and the Peace Love & Veggies.

While this place is known for its pizza, we highly recommend the sandwiches. Made with fresh bread and loaded with meat, the Italian Sub and Homemade Meatball Sub are two of the most popular items on the menu.

The restaurant was first opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by longtime friends Joe Adams and Jake Lasiter.

Both had worked in local pizza restaurants for decades and one day decided it was time to open their own.

It’s the warm vibe that makes Old Mill Pizza a great place to catch a ballgame, have lunch on a busy day, or catch up with an old friend.