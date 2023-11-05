Copper Mule brings Southern charm & Cajun flair to central Arkansas

On this week's Eat It Up, Skot Covert visits Copper Mule Table & Tap, a restaurant bringing delicious Southern and Creole flavors to Bryant— and soon, Little Rock!

BRYANT, Ark. — One of Bryant’s newest restaurants has quickly become one of its most popular! The Copper Mule Table & Tap offers a magical combination of Southern comfort food with a dash of Creole flair.

Copper Mule is the brainchild of husband and wife, Rob and Jamie Gaston. They opened this popular spot in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even more interesting? The couple had no experience in the restaurant industry when they did it!

So how could a novice couple open such a successful eatery in the middle of the pandemic?

“The main two things were quality food and quality service. Based off the first two and a half years, we've done a good job of delivering that based off feedback from the customers,” Rob proudly stated.

Rob and Jamie take a great deal of pride in their work.

“To me like this restaurant is more than just that, it's where Jamie works every day. The people that we work with, you know are like family, we do life with them,” he added.

The menu here is huge. You’ll find classics such as hamburgers, steak, salads, and perfectly breaded onion rings— but you’ll also find unique twists on southern staples.

The fried green tomatoes topped with spicy crab are fan favorites, and the crawfish cheese dip came highly recommended by other viewers.

One thing that is unique to the Copper Mule is the wide selection of mules. Of the 9 different types of mules available, the top seller is the basil strawberry.

The atmosphere at Copper Mule is warm and friendly, covered in well-lit bright colors, and full of southern décor— just walking in the front door is sure to brighten your mood!

“We really want it to be a family environment where you can come in with your kids, watch a Razorback game at eight o'clock on a Saturday night, and feel very comfortable that you know, it's going to be an atmosphere that y'all can enjoy,” Rob described.

The Copper Mule is located at 3348 Main Street in Bryant. The Gastons are currently working on a second location in Little Rock’s Heights neighborhood that's expected to open this summer.