LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 1. For every taco, rice bowl, quesadilla, salad or nachos you enjoy at Tacos 4 Life, $0.24 is donated to Feed My Starving Children. It is truly a meal for a meal. After being packed, the meals are shipped to over 70 countries and arrive at feeding centers, CarePoints, orphanages, schools and refugee camps.

2. The tacos don’t just do good, they taste great. Known for unique combinations of fresh flavors, some of the most popular picks are the fried chicken taco that has a drizzle of honey and the Korean BBQ steak taco that has a delicious yum yum sauce on top.

3. Even if you aren’t a fan of tacos, there are options for people who want to eat well and give back. Other popular non-taco items include their rice bowls and fresh salads.

4. Derived from family recipes and tweaked to perfection, you must get their famous sides like their Mexican creamed corn or cilantro pesto rice.

5. You also can’t go to T4L without trying their queso. It has won many awards and is made fresh daily. They even won the World Cheese Dip Championships!

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Amanda: You must try their fresh made punch. It is fantastic and super refreshing!

Rob: The grandma’s recipe creamed corn is fantastic!

