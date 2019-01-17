LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —
- River City Coffee is probably the coziest little coffee shop in Hillcrest with plenty of windows that boast a great view of busy Kavanaugh.
- Co-owner and barista, Jeremy Bragg, has been awarded “Best Barista” by local publications. Make sure to say hello!
- They are famous for their coffee ice cubes. They created the perfect way to keep your iced coffee cold without watering down your drink.
- They have plenty of games to play inside plus a really cool record player. Feel free to browse their selection and get your favorite track spinning.
- If you aren’t a coffee fan, they have great Italian sodas. You can pick from a large variety of syrups to customize your own fun soda.
Pro Tips:
Amanda: Make sure to look at all the art on the walls. River City Coffee is proud to host exhibitions by local artists and display a variety of local artwork.
Rob: Get the hot chocolate with extra whipped cream. It was delicious!