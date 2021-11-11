Baja Grill gives back to employees in need while serving incredible food

Baja Grill has won many awards for their burritos, cheese dip, happy hour and so much more, including Best Overall Restaurant in Benton/Bryant!

BENTON, Ark. — From buying their employee a new car, helping hurricane victims, and giving another employee a dream vacation, Baja Grill is all about giving back to their staff and community.

Plus, their food is incredible.

They’ve won many awards for their burritos, cheese dip, happy hour and so much more, including Best Overall Restaurant in Benton/Bryant.

Here are 5 things to know about Baja Grill:

Baja Grill has two locations. One is in downtown Benton and one in the Heights neighborhood of Little Rock. They started as a food truck in 2012. The owners are known for going above and beyond for their employees being featured in local news articles for sending relief to hurricane victims, buying their employees a new car, and giving employees time off to be with family. Co-Owner Heather Baber-Roe said she faced many challenges as a mom struggling to get by, and always wants her employees to be taken care of because she’s ‘been where they’ve been.’ Baja Grill considers themselves a Mexi-Cali eatery with tacos, burritos, nachos and more. They have an extremely customizable menu where you take the flavors you like and can customize them into a burrito, quesadilla, taco, naked bowl or nachos. All their meats are smoked in house for 20 hours and they are committed to high quality, fresh ingredients. They are known for their margaritas and have won awards for having the best Happy Hour menu. They have an extensive house-made margarita bar full of fresh fruits. They repeatedly win local publication awards for having the best tacos in Arkansas, best outdoor dining, and so much more. They even won Best Overall Restaurant in Benton/Bryant.