Bark Bar is the 'pawfect' space for dogs and their humans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Calling all dog-lovers! Have you ever wanted to grab a bite to eat or grab a craft cocktail but didn’t want to leave your beloved four legged friend at home? If so, Bark Bar is the place for you!

This unique off-leash dog park meets restaurant mash up is the only of it’s kind in Arkansas, and one of only a few in the country.

This pawsome concept was developed by two friends visiting Austin, TX. While enjoying each other’s company they asked “wouldn’t it be so much more fun to bring our dogs?”

After their trip they started a Kickstarter which raised 246% of their initial goal by 146 financial backers, whose pets photos are prominently displayed on the walls today.

Since it’s opening in 2017, Bark Bar has expanded their menu. Initially serving only hot dogs, the menu now includes a selection of gourmet pastas, beyond burgers, salads, ruebens, and more all crafted by Executive Chef & Bar Manger Ryan Marsh. But don’t forget about the doggos! They also serve an array of handcrafted treats for man’s best friend.

