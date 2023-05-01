Blackberry Market brings family recipes and fresh food to Central Arkansas

Blackberry Market is a new shop in North Little Rock that the community is quickly falling in love with due to its fresh recipes and friendly environment.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last month we have been hearing of a new eatery called Blackberry Market in North Little Rock’s Argenta Community.

People are raving about this place, so we just had to go learn the story. It turns out, it’s a heartwarming story of family and dreams that have come true.

Blackberry Market was opened by Peter and Whitney Loibner, lifelong residents of North Little Rock.

Peter’s sister Anna opened the original Blackberry Market concept in Chicago 10 years ago, which became wildly popular and fully embraced by the community there.

Peter and Whitney fell in love with the concept, and for the last decade they have dreamed of bringing it home to Central Arkansas.

So, what exactly is Blackberry Market?

Well, it’s where a coffee shop meets a bakery, which then meets a restaurant.

The menu at Blackberry Market is both expansive and inclusive, with features menu items for any time of the day. They also proudly cater to many dietary restrictions.

It’s a perfect spot for a coffee meeting as well as lunch or dinner.

We LOVED the food. From the unique and savory soups that change daily and monthly, to the freshly baked sweet treats, to the premium coffee-- we enjoyed everything we had.

There’s no doubt the food will keep you coming back for more, but it’s the warm and welcoming atmosphere that’ll make you feel instantly at home.

The eatery is in a 100-year-old building, most previously serving as a furniture store for 50 years.

The upstairs loft is filled with natural light coming through an original skylight. The old wood floors are neatly polished and the vibrant colors of the cozy furniture are sure to put you in a good mood.

As for Blackberry Market’s namesake-- it’s all about family.

Peter and his sister Anna have fond memories of picking blackberries with their grandmother and making jams and pies. It’s in those early years when they spent time with their grandma in the kitchen, learning and perfecting family recipes that you can find on the menu today.