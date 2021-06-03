Whether it's the chocolate gravy or a massive burger, Bobby's Cafe lives up to the hype

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The family-owned restaurant in the Marche community is known for their one-pound beef Bobby Burger.
The restaurant has been around for decades serving up homemade recipes with a "Cheers" vibe.
Here are 5 things to know about Bobby's:
- Bobby’s Café is family-owned and operated and has been around for decades. The recipes are family originals and have stayed consistent throughout the years.
- They are locally famous for their beloved Bobby Burger; a massive one pound of meat burger customizable with the toppings of your choice. It’s a feat to eat, but it’s quite a treat!
- The café is known for having a “Cheers” vibe where everyone knows your name. Customers who grew up eating there now bring their kids. The waitresses and waiters are notorious for memorizing orders of their regulars.
- Another popular dish, aside of the Bobby Burger, is their chocolate gravy biscuits and gravy. It’s a special family recipe (that is a big secret)!
- They are also known for their catfish specials. They have a special dry rub blend that has its own unique flavor. It’s paired along their original recipe tartar sauce.
Skot and Amanda’s Pro Tips:
Skot: "Don’t hesitate – get the catfish! I am a catfish snob and this stuff is GOOD!!"
Amanda: "Get their homemade desserts. I was totally full and found the extra room for that deliciousness!"