Whether it's the chocolate gravy or a massive burger, Bobby's Cafe lives up to the hype

The café is known for having a “Cheers” vibe where everyone knows your name. The waiters and waitresses will remember the orders of their regulars!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The family-owned restaurant in the Marche community is known for their one-pound beef Bobby Burger.

The restaurant has been around for decades serving up homemade recipes with a "Cheers" vibe.

Here are 5 things to know about Bobby's:

Bobby’s Café is family-owned and operated and has been around for decades. The recipes are family originals and have stayed consistent throughout the years. They are locally famous for their beloved Bobby Burger; a massive one pound of meat burger customizable with the toppings of your choice. It’s a feat to eat, but it’s quite a treat! The café is known for having a “Cheers” vibe where everyone knows your name. Customers who grew up eating there now bring their kids. The waitresses and waiters are notorious for memorizing orders of their regulars. Another popular dish, aside of the Bobby Burger, is their chocolate gravy biscuits and gravy. It’s a special family recipe (that is a big secret)! They are also known for their catfish specials. They have a special dry rub blend that has its own unique flavor. It’s paired along their original recipe tartar sauce.

Skot and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Skot: "Don’t hesitate – get the catfish! I am a catfish snob and this stuff is GOOD!!"