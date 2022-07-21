Breezy Scoop brings Italian ice to Arkansas!

With excessive heat hitting the Natural State, The Breezy Scoop has you covered with cold treats. The colorful Little Rock trailer is known for its Italian ice.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas continues to see a brutal heatwave, but Eat It Up has been helping you beat the heat with cool treats.

It's no different this week as we’re serving up some Italian, and no we’re not talking about pasta, we’re talking about Italian ice!

This is a unique delicacy, that makes you think of a combination between a snow cone and sherbet, but it's dairy free. Italian ice is also made with fruit, sugar, and water, but comes out in a similar consistency as ice cream.

This is a staple at The Breezy Scoop, where the delicious, sweet treat is anything but ordinary. It’s bold, it’s colorful, and packed full of flavor.

On the menu you’ll find 11 different flavors, all of which you can mix together. From the customary lemon flavor you’ll find in Italy, to the more unique creations like the “maniac berry”, you’re certain to find something to help keep you cool.

Another interesting treat on the menu is a freshly squeezed lemonade that's infused with a dollop of Italian ice to make the perfect summertime mashup meant for cooling you off.

“The ordinary just won’t do!” That’s the philosophy that owner Jade Summerville said is foundational to The Breezy Scoop. It’s this life lesson taught to her by her mother at a young age that still inspires Jade today.

You’ll see that mantra reflected in everything from unique menu items such as the jolly rancher, to the vibrant bright colors of each menu item.

Jade cooked up the idea behind The Breezy Scoop as a young girl. While her first goal is to serve you the best Italian ice you’ve ever had, she also hopes to inspire the next generation of young female entrepreneurs to chase their dreams just like she did.

“Go for it, chase your dream. Don't let anyone stop you from anything,” she said.