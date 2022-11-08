Lots of sauces and lots of smiles at Bulgogi Korean BBQ

If you’re looking for a traditional Korean culinary experience, then Bulgogi Korean BBQ in Conway is the spot for you.

CONWAY, Ark. — We've seen so many people raving about Bulgogi Korean BBQ. We've been receiving recommendations, so our very own Skot Covert and Tyler Cass just had to make the trip to Conway to check it out-- and let us just say that they weren’t disappointed!

The restaurant also offers “Korean fusions”, such as items like fried chicken, street tacos, and cheesesteak sandwiches but seasoned with classic Korean sauces and spices. These fusions exceeded our wildest expectations.

Other traditional dishes on the menu include sushi, eggrolls, wantons, and ramen.

Owner Jenny Lee said that part of what defines Korean BBQ are the sauces. Her husband David makes their lineup of homemade sauces ranging from sweet and savory to spicy hot.

So where did the name come from? Bulgogi is a thinly sliced ribeye marinated in traditional Korean sauces and spices. It’s a staple in many Korean dishes.

While Tyler was well versed on Korean BBQ, it was a new discovery for Skot. Here are their pro-tips:

Try as many sauces as possible. They are all SO good.

Get out of your comfort zone. Skot had a volcano-roll after having never had sushi before and loved it.

Don’t sleep on the chicken wings. People in Faulkner County say you won’t find better chicken wings and they may be right.

Are you a coffee lover? Ask for the Korean coffee! Skot has been drinking it every day since their visit.

The food looks just as good as it is. The Lee’s place a lot of value in presentation. Don’t forget to snap a pic for Instagram!

Ask questions! The staff is incredibly friendly and will be happy to help you find something suited for you.