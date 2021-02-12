The name says it all! Burgers, Pies and Fries serving nostalgic classics in Conway

The '50s-style diner is hoping to make "old fashioned fried pies" a hit once again.

CONWAY, Ark. — This family run restaurant is like taking a step back to the good ol' days. The '50s-style diner is hoping to make "old fashioned fried pies" a hit once again.

1. Burgers, Pies, and Fries has locations in Jacksonville, Conway, and a newly created one in Searcy. It's a family business with the parents running the Jacksonville location and son running Conway and Searcy.

2. They serve The Original Fried Pie Shoppe pies and make hundreds of them fresh to order daily. The pies come in fruit and savory flavors. The fruit flavors can be mixed into unique combinations like chocolate covered cherry!

3. Burgers, Pies, and Fries is known for their brisket burger. They grind their meat in house daily out of fresh, hand selected briskets. The brisket burger is known for being very flavorful and less greasy.

4. Their hand cut fries are made from a low starch gourmet potato. They have a special seasoning that can be added to the fries that is a customer favorite.

5. In addition to the fried pies, they also serve custard. They can even take their fried pie fillings to create unique pie shakes.

Skot and Amanda's Pro-Tips:

Amanda: The brisket burger is dynamite. Ask about their homemade sauces to dip the burger and fries in.