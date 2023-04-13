CARTI Hope Bistro | This food heals body and mind of patients

The Hope Bistro at CARTI's Cancer Center is more than just a restaurant — their mission is to serve up delicious comfort food to help heal both the body and mind.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Hope Bistro at the CARTI Cancer Center is more than just a restaurant, it’s a place for hope and healing— and this isn’t your typical hospital food either, it’s food with a purpose.

Locally renowned chef Coby Smith has handcrafted a menu that’s rich with antioxidants and vitamins, but in a way that’s familiar and approachable for patients and families alike.

The rotating menu features staples such as steak and potatoes, wraps, chicken, salads, and a full breakfast.

Regardless of what you order, your plate will be full of color. Using fresh vegetables such as broccoli, strawberries, squash, and several other antioxidant-rich vegetables (many of which are grown on-site), Chef Coby has perfected the art of healthy dining without sacrificing flavor.

For Smith and his team, the best part of coming to work seeing hope in the eyes of patients and families.

The food is savory and will no doubt keep people returning for more, but the space itself is notable— it’s bright, colorful, and inviting.

It was specifically designed to be a place of refuge and relaxation. The patio includes a prominent waterfall feature and a garden full of bright colorful flowers.

A point of pride for Smith and the Bistro is the affordability of their menu.

“I don’t think you’re going to find anything in town that’s more affordable AND homemade anywhere around here,” Smith proudly boasts.

Operating as a nonprofit allows them to keep prices at a minimum without the overall quality suffering. Smith strives to ensure that the cost of food is the least of worries for those that are visiting CARTI.