Check out this Central Arkansas dive bar on wheels

On this week's Eat It Up, Skot Covert visits Crissy's Pub Style, a Central Arkansas food truck serving up colorful pub-style favorites.

ARKANSAS, USA — After more than 150 installments of Eat It Up, we’ve learned that the most creative and unique dishes are served out of food trucks, and there’s no exception this week!

You can think of Crissy’s Pub Style as a dive bar— but on wheels.

“We have a lot of fun and exciting food. We serve what you’d find in any American bar… but elevated,” owner Aaron Bradshaw boasted.

The menu is full of staples you’d find in any traditional pub, but with many creative twists and turns. The one thing you WON’T find on the menu is anything traditional.

One of the top sellers is called the Mac Daddy. It’s a 1/3-pound burger topped with mac-and-cheese, lettuce, bacon, and homemade sauce. This sandwich is a BEAST. You’ll need utensils, napkins, and a lot of willpower to get through this!

Our personal favorite was the Blackberry Blue Burger. Beginning with a 1/3 pound of premium beef, the sandwich is topped with blue cheese and a blackberry bourbon-based glaze that is made using bourbon distilled in Hot Springs and locally sourced blackberries. Sweet and savory!

The truck is owned by Aaron and Crissy Bradshaw. Whether it be through the colorful design of the truck to the creative “rock-n-roll comfort food”, the dynamic couple hopes to share their full personalities with everyone they encounter.

While the goal is to have fun and spread joy through food, something Aaron believes is a universal love language, his main motivation is people.

“I’ve been all over the country cooking in different places. I’ve developed a love for people and believe that if you focus on loving people, they will fall in love with your food,” he said.