It’s Christmas 365 days of the year at Hot Springs’ Kringles and Kones

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — It’s Christmas Day every day at Arkansas’s Christmas themed sweet shoppe, Kringles and Kones.

From trying Kris Kringle’s “favorite dessert” to making drinks “Santa’s Way,” you’ll feel like you transported to the North Pole right from downtown Hot Springs!

5 Reasons To Check Out Kringles and Kones:

From the moment you walk in the door, it’s like a Christmas wonderland. The combined sweet shoppe and gift shop is filled with Christmas theme décor, gifts, and pieces of total nostalgia. You can't leave Kringles and Kones without trying one of the world-famous Danish Kringles, an oval-shaped pastry with a sweet filling. They come in a variety of flavors and are brought into the store from Wisconsin, where they are made as authentic as possible. Whether it’s the Kringles or hot chocolate, you can make everything “Santa’s Way." That means adding a scoop of soft serve ice cream made the old-fashioned way. The soft serve is made in-house at the shop. There’s a special mailbox inside Kringle and Kones where kids can leave a letter to Santa. Rumor has it, when you enter the letter in the mailbox, it goes straight to the North Pole. Kringles and Kones is the sister-store to another Christmas themed gift shop in downtown Hot Springs called Christmas in the Park. They sell more unique Christmas gifts and décor all year long. Between the two, you can get your Christmas fix to the max any day of the year.

Skot and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Amanda: Get the hot chocolate Santa’s Way!